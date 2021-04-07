Life Care Services plans to open 10-story senior complex at Six Corners in fall of 2022; contact info now available for those wanting more info about the facility

by BRIAN NADIG

The planned 10-story “Clarendale at Six Corners” senior living community at 4715 W. Irving Park Road is expected to open in about 18 months.

“We feel really good about the fall of 2022, when we’ll be welcoming residents to the community,” Life Care Services regional director of sales and marketing Debra Massey said at the March 26 community leaders roundtable discussion of the Six Corners Association.

Construction recently began on the $130 million project. “This is big, exciting news in the community. Everyone is super excited to see the crane (tower installed for the construction),” association managing director Amie Zander said.

The building will include 114 independent living apartments, 98 assisted living units, 46 memory care suites and ground-floor retail space on the former bank site. Life Care has been managing senior living communities throughout the country for 50 years.

Massey said that the project’s large number of independent units will play a significant role in generating foot traffic for the area, giving a boost to local stores and restaurants.

“We’re excited to part of the community,” Massey said. “We anticipate our residents will chose Six Corners (and) enjoy the local resources.”

Tenant amenities will include a bistro bar/marketplace, a theater, art and exercise studios, a therapy and wellness office, valet parking, an outdoor terrace and a shuttle service.

In addition, LCS will be partnering with the community for certain activities. “We want to extend social programming outside the four walls of our community (and) be a part of the community,” Massey said.

The starting monthly rents will range from $4,100 to $7,700.

In addition, 11 of the independent living units will be offered at around $1,200 a month in accordance with the city’ affordable housing ordinance. The income requirements for the below market-rate units could be set by next spring, Massey said.

The project is expected to generate 115 full-time jobs along with part-time position and internship opportunities, Massey said.

The Clarendale building is being developed by Ryan Companies, which has partnered on other projects with LCS. Clark Street Real Estate is developing a one-story Aldi grocery store on the south end of the parcel.

The project has been in the works for about 6 years. Initial plans had called for a one-story retail center with rooftop parking for the entire site, but Clark Street later dropped those plans.

The senior project ended up being approved twice by the Chicago Plan Commission due to the change of aldermen in the 45th Ward in 2019, and the subsequent revisions sought by Gardiner. He asked for the affordable units to be switched from off-site to on-site and for the project team to provide a $100,000 college scholarship for a Schurz High School student.

For more information about the senior living facility, call Massey at 872-250-1300 or send an e-mail message to life@clarendalesixcorners.com. More information is at www.clarendalesixcorners.com







