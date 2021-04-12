Local Crime from 16th & 17th District

A MAN WAS stabbed in an apparent gang-related incident at about midnight Sunday, April 4, in the 3500 block of North Harlem Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 21-year-old man reported that he was driving with his brother when he saw three gang members that jumped him, according to police.

The man reported that he approached the men and an argument turned into a fight where he was held against a vehicle by one man while the other two men stabbed him in the left thigh and left lower leg, police said.

One of the men was described as White/Hispanic, age 18 to 22 and 5-7 to 5-10. One man was described as Black, age 18 to 22. The third man was described as White/Hispanic.

A TEENAGER reported that he was robbed at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the 4000 block of North Central Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 14-year-old teenager reported that he locked his bicycle near the Portage Park playground and when he returned he discovered the rear wheel of his bike on the ground and a teen with a wrench taking off the front wheel, according to police.

The teen reported that he yelled to stop when the teen raised the wrench, pointed it at the teenager and said, "Get away or else I’ll knock you out," police said. The teenager reported that a second teen knocked him to the ground and that the two teenagers fled south on their bicycles with two wheels valued at $350, police said.

The teens were described as White/Hispanic and age 15 to 16.

A TEENAGER reported that he was robbed at about 8:25 p.m. Monday, March 29, in the 3500 block of North Neenah Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 17-year-old teenager reported that he was walking when three teens asked to use his cell phone, punched and kicked him, took the phone valued at $1,000 and fled, police said.

The teens were described as male, Black, age 17 to 19 and 5-7 to 6-2.

TWO PEOPLE reported an armed robbery at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, April 2, in the 3900 block of North Linder Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager reported that as they were walking on Linder a vehicle occupied by four people pulled out of the alley in front of them and one of the occupants yelled for them to move, according to police.

The 23-year-old man reported that one of the men reached into his front left pocket and took his wallet containing $200 in cash, which led to a physical altercation where he was struck in the back of his head with a gun, police said. The 17-year-old teen reported that a second man pointed a gun at him and he handed over his backpack, according to police. The men were described as White/ Hispanic, age 20 to 25.

A MAN REPORTED that several people attacked him at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday, April 1, in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 40-year-old man reported that he was walking when he was punched in the face, according to police. The man reported that he recognized the man as a business owner when four men and three women he recognized as the man’s employees approached him, kicked and punched him, police said. The man reported that the man told his employees, "He’s mine," then allegedly slammed his head into a concrete wall, a car hood and the ground, according to police.

The man reported that he fled and called 911 and that the man followed him and allegedly struck him in the body until emergency medical services arrived, police said.

The assailant was described as age 35 to 38, 5-10 to 5-11, 200 to 230 pounds, with short black hair, tattoos and nose piercings.

SHOTS were reportedly fired in the 6000 and 6100 blocks of West Peterson Avenue between 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A woman reported that when she returned to her vehicle parked in the 6000 block of West Peterson Avenue, she discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole or possibly a BB gun hole in the middle of the driver side window, according to police. Another woman reported that when she returned to her vehicle parked in the 6100 block of West Peterson Avenue, she discovered the two driver side windows of her vehicle were struck and appeared to have bullet holes, police said.

AN EMPLOYEE of Walgreen’s, 4001 W. Irving Park Road, reported that a man took items at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 4, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man entered the store and took clothing, miscellaneous medicine, two blow dryers and a hair straightener valued at about $100 then fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The man was described as White/Hispanic, age 40 to 50, 6-1 to 6-3 and 150 to 160 pounds, wearing a black skull cap, brown jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

AN ATTEMPTED catalytic converter theft was reported at about 5 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in the 4100 block of North California Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers observed a Lexus double-parked and people attempted to place a removed catalytic converter into the vehicle when they noticed the officers, dropped the converter, entered the Lexus and fled, according to police.

Officers reported that they were unable to contact the victim to inform them of the theft and no description of the offenders was provided.

A SHOT was fired at about 2 a.m. Monday, April 5, in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers recovered one spent shell casing and no victims or property damage were reported, according to police.

Shots were fired in an alley of the 5800 block of North Jersey Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, March 25, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A witness reported that he heard six to seven gunshots from the alley and saw a black sport utility vehicle in the alley at the time but was unable to gather any information, according to police. Officers recovered eight spent shell casings and no injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

AN EMPLOYEE of Extra Space Storage, 4455 W. Montrose Ave., reported that the business office was burglarized at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, according to 17th (Albany Park) district police.

Surveillance footage showed that a man kicked the side door of the business several times to gain entry, took what the employee described as paint supplies and a binder and fled east on Montrose on foot, according to police.

The man was described as White/Hispanic, age 30 to 40, 5-6 to 5-9 and 170 to 180 pounds, bald, wearing a black shirt and black jeans.









