Former Lin’s Garden at Milwaukee-Albion could soon be demolished, although no redevelopment plan, but rezoning sought for nearby parcel

by BRIAN NADIG

The former Lin’s Garden Chinese Restaurant, 6556 N. Milwaukee Ave., could soon be demolished, although there is no redevelopment plan for the site, but a zoning change is being sought for a nearby parcel at 6534 N. Milwaukee Ave.

41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio said that a demolition permit application for the Lin’s site has been applied for but that no recent development proposals for the property have been submitted to the alderman.

“There is no one asking for a zoning change,” Vittorio said of the restaurant parcel, which is located at the southwest corner of Milwaukee and Albion avenues along the Chicago-Niles border. A fence recently was installed around the property.

In 2020 a building code citation was issued calling for the repair or wrecking of the building so it does not constitute an actual or imminent danger to the public, according to the city Department of Buildings.

Since the restaurant closed more than five years ago there have been failed proposals to construct a 20-unit apartment building and a senior housing complex on the site.

Meanwhile, the 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, to discuss a proposal to rezone a 7,825-square-foot parcel at 6534 N. Milwaukee to accommodate the opening of a commercial cleaning equipment and products company.

Currently the property is zoned RT-4, which is intended for multi-family construction, and the applicant needs the property rezoned to a business or commercial classification in order to obtain a license, Vittorio said. Th site’s existing building, which includes a garage on Milwaukee, would remain, he said.

It is not clear why the commercial property is zoned for residential use, although a neighboring five-story residential building also is zoned RT-4.

Information on how to access the May 5 Zoom meeting will be posted on the Nadig Facebook page once it becomes available.







