4-story building with 9 units, storefronts planned for former Fischman Liquors site near Milwaukee-Lawrence in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A four-story building with ground-floor commercial space and nine residential units on the upper floors is planned for the former Fischman Liquors site at 4774-80 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park, according to city documents.

A construction permit is pending for the project. The 9,375-square-foot site is located between the former Krakus Deli, 4772 N. Milwaukee Ave., and Hoyne Savings Bank, 4786 N. Milwaukee Ave., which at three stores is currently the tallest structure on the block.

Additional details about the project were unavailable, but it appears that the planned four-story building can be constructed under the site’s existing B3-2 zoning, which allows for one residential unit per 1,000 square feet of land. The existing zoning also permits a maximum building height of 50 feet.

The former Fischman’s property, which includes a one-story structure that housed the former liquor store and tavern, was sold for a reported $500,000 last year to 4780 N. Milwaukee LLC.

For decades Fischman’s was a popular destination for those buying lottery tickets, and in more recent years it became well-known for its craft beer selection. The business closed in 2016 and later reopened in the Six Corners commercial district before shutting down again in late 2019.







