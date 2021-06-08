Free COVÍD-19 vaccination at Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park on June 12; no ID, no insurance required

The City of Chicago will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Chicago Fire soccer player Stanislav Ivanov will be at the event, and those getting vaccinated will receive free Chicago Fire game tickets. There also will be music, and free parking will be available.

No registration, identification or insurance is required, and Polish and Bulgarian-speaking translators will be available.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for anyone age 12 and older and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (single dose) for anyone age 18 and older. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, call 312-746-4835 to e-mail coronavirus@chicago.gov.







