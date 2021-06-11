CRIME WATCH: 87-year-old man stabbed multiple times; woman charged with damage to lawn, car; teens report gun altercation at Portage Park; 11-year-old arrested at Montrose CTA Station; attempted robbery after card game reported; 16-year-old reported shot

A man was arrested on drug charges and for allegedly attempting to rob a man with a knife at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 31, in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to two men fighting and saw that a man was holding the other man’s arm to prevent him from stabbing him with a knife and when he loosened his grip on the knife they kicked it away from his hands, police said.

A 53-year-old man reported that he was playing cards with a man in a cafe and won nearly $900 and when he left to cash out, the man followed him, pushed him and pulled out a switchblade knife and made a stabbing motion toward the his abdomen and they fought, according to police.

The man was placed into custody and a search revealed two baggies containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine in his pocket, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Mikel Ndrepepaj, age 31, of the 2800 block of West Walnut Street.

A 16-year-old teenager reported at Community First Medical Center, 5645 W. Addison St., that he was shot at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, May 30, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The teenager reported that he was entering a home when three men approached him and one of the men pointed a gun and shot him, according to police.

A witness reported that the teen called him to pick him up after he was shot but he would not provide an exact address of the shooting, police said.

The teenager was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital for further treatment in unknown condition, according to police.

Several teenagers reported that a man pointed a gun at them and attacked one of them at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in Portage Park near the 4100 block of North Long Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A parent of one of the teens reported that the teens went to the park to find friends during a graduation party, according to police.

The teens reported that while they were looking for their friends, two men approached them and asked what they were looking at, police said.

The teens reported that the men began throwing rocks at them and one of the men approached a 14-year-old teenager and punched him in the face and head, according to police. One of the teens reported that she pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the man to get him off of her friend and the man pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at them and said, "That’s how you want to play?" police said.

The man with the gun was described as White/Hispanic, age 18 to 20, 5-8 to 5-11 and 180 to 200 pounds, wearing and later wrapping a gun with a red T-shirt.

The other man was described as White/Hispanic, age 18 to 20 and 6-0 to 6-2, and wearing a white tank top and red shorts.

A woman was charged in connection with damaging the front yard of a home with her sport utility vehicle at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, June 5, in the 5700 block of North Menard Avenue, and then crashing into a parked car down the block following a confrontation with a man, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A man reported that a woman drove onto his front lawn and destroyed a birdbath and a planter by intentionally driving back and forth in his garden and that he exited his home and confronted her as she was in her car, according to police.

The man reported that he grabbed the woman by the hair while she was in the car and the two began yelling at each other and the woman reversed from the lawn and collided with a vehicle parked on the street, police said.

A video from a home camera circulating online shows the woman driving back and forth in the yard and screaming.

The man has told several other media outlets that he believes he was targeted because of his critical comments about Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th).

The man’s wife reported that at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 4, a woman in a brown 2001 Ford Explorer stopped in front of her home while she was doing yard work and began yelling about her husband, which placed her in fear for her safety, according to police. The woman reported that she doesn’t know the woman and that the woman drove away, police said.

The suspect was identified by the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs as Maureen McGlade, age 49, of the 5400 block of North Magnet Avenue. She was charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor charge of failure to notify damage to an unattended vehicle and a citation for having no valid registration.

A man reported that a man attempted to rob him at the Mobil gas station, 5949 W. Higgins Ave., at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, June 5, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 29-year-old man reported that he was gambling at a machine in the station when a black Chevrolet Equinox parked and a man exited the truck, pointed a gun at him and attempted to take his gold chain, according to police.

The man reported that he was able to escape to his vehicle and fled to the 16th (Jefferson Park) District station with the man following him, police said. The man reported that when he pulled up to the station, the man broke off the chase and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The man was described as White/Hispanic, 5-9 and 150 pounds with a scar on his face, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

A woman was shot at about 3 a.m. Saturday, June 5, in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A witness reported that she heard multiple shots fired and saw a white van with no lights flee south on Lincoln and found a woman staggering near dumpsters, according to police.

The 31-year-old woman reported that she was shot in the right leg but did know who shot her and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition, police said. About 10 spent 9-millimeter shell casing were found in the street, according to police.

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing an 87-year-old man several times in the back at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, in the 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 87-year-old man reported that he was stabbed in the back several times and ran to Cremeria La Ordena, 3810 W. Lawrence Ave., where he pulled the knife from his back, police said. The man reportedly identified his attacker before he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds to the back, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Jose R. Guzman, age 28, of unknown address at time of report.

A man reported that he and his brother were robbed at gunpoint at about 3 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the 3100 block of West Ainslie Street, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A 34-year-old man reported that he and his brother were driving separate cars looking for parking spots and as they parked he noticed a white sport utility vehicle occupied by three men was parked nearby, according to police.

The 34-year-old man reported that two men exited the SUV, approached him pointing handguns and entered his vehicle but they could not operate the manual transmission and exited without taking anything from the vehicle or his person, police said.

The man’s 40-year-old brother reported that the men approached him, asked if he had money, went through his pockets and took his cell phone valued at $700, according to police. The 40-year-old man reported that the men then entered his red 2003 Kia Rio and fled east, police said.

The men were described as Black, age 25 to 28, 5-11 and 150 to 165 pounds, wearing white hooded sweatshirts, black shorts and blue face masks.

An 11-year-old boy was placed into custody after he allegedly stole a woman’s cell phone at about 4:50 p.m. Monday, June 7, and attempted to exit at the Montrose CTA Blue Line train station, 4600 W. Montrose Ave., according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 49-year-old woman reported that the 11-year-old and another boy approached her and one of them took her cell phone and both exited the train, according to police.

The woman reported that she yelled that they stole her phone and an off-duty police officer was able to detain the 11-year-old as the boys fled, police said.

CTA security provided officers with an information bulletin showing the two boys were wanted for a similar crime that occurred the day before near the Kedzie-Homan CTA Blue Line station, police said.

The boy that fled was described as age 13 to 15, 5-6 to 5-8 and 130 pounds, wearing white sandals, a multi-color Looney Tunes jacket and multi-color shorts.

A woman reported that a theft from her vehicle occurred between 8 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in a parking lot in the 6000 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that she left a beige handbag containing $3,400 cash in the passenger seat of her vehicle and when she returned the bag was missing, according to police. The woman reported that there was no damage to the vehicle and she believed the rear passenger door of the vehicle was open, police said.

A woman reported that two men broke into her home in the 3400 block of North Lawndale Avenue was burglarized at about 12:05 p.m. Saturday, June 5, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that she heard a loud noise, went to the hallway and discovered two men in her home, according to police. The woman reported that she may have startled the men and hit one of them several times with her cane before they fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The men were described as 5-6 and 180 pounds.

Several motor vehicle thefts were reported in the area between 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 4300 block of North Kostner Avenue, in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road, in the 4100 block of North Spaulding Avenue, in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue, in the 4700 block of West Pensacola Avenue and in the 3200 block of North Avers Avenue, according to police.







