Man shot several times in alley in 5900 block of Northwest Hwy in Norwood Park; incident could be related to earlier dispute

by BRIAN NADIG

A 40 -year-old man was shot several times in the abdomen at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, June 13, in an alley in the 5900 block of North Northwest Highway in Norwood Park, according to Chicago police.

The man drove himself to Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center and is in serious condition, police said.

The shooting appears to be related to a previous dispute, and possible gang connections to the incident are being investigated, according to police.

Through June 6, there were 11 reported shooting incidents in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District compared to nine in 2020 during the same period, according to police.

Overall serious crime is up 23 percent this year (595 incidents compared to 485 in 2020) in the 16th District but only up 1 percent from 2019 and down 28 percent from 2018.

The number of reported criminal sexual assaults are up 150 percent this year, with 30 reported incidents compared to 12 during the same period in 2020 (26 in 2019 and 22 in 2018). Both robberies and aggravated batteries are up 17 percent, with 55 this year and 47 last year in each category.







