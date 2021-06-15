Father McCarthy back as pastor emeritus at Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish

by BRIAN NADIG

A former pastor of Our Lady of Victory and Saint Tarcissus parishes on the Far Northwest Side has been reinstated as pastor emeritus with residence at the Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish (formerly Saint Tarcissus).

The Archdiocese of Chicago Independent Review Board has “concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father (Dan) McCarthy is guilty,” Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a June 14 letter to the Saint Elizabeth parish. The board was looking into an allegation of sexual abuse to a minor while he was assigned to an orphanage about 50 years ago.

“This coming weekend, as we celebrate Father’s Day and honor all of those who have been fathers to us, I know that Father McCarthy will have a special place in your prayers and fond thoughts as you thank God for many gifts,” Cupich said.

Last October the archdiocese asked Father McCarthy to step aside in his role as pastor emeritus during the board’s review.

News of his reinstatement was well received at the Saint Parish Facebook page. “Welcome back to your old home” and “Great news, see you Sunday father” were among the comments.

McCarthy was assigned the to the orphanage, located in West Ridge, as its assistant director from 1967 to 1974, when it closed, and he then became the associate pastor for seven years at Our Lady of Victory, 5212 W. Agatite Ave.

After several other assignments, he returned to OLV in 1986 and served as its pastor for 12 years, and in 1998 he was named the associate pastor at Saint Tarcissus, where in 2000 he became its pastor, serving in the position until 2011.