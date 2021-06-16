﻿Foster home sought for Ollie, as his Jefferson Park owner was arrested in connection with the dog’s injuries, according to police

by BRIAN NADIG

The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation is looking for a foster home for an injured older dog named Ollie, whose Jefferson Park owner police said was charged last week with cruelty to an animal.

Officers reported going to the owner’s home at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 11, in the 5300 block of West Leland Avenue after a resident reported seeing a man kick the dog several times, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. Another resident reported that earlier in the day Ollie could be seen outside running around and was not limping, police said.

The officers reported that they observed the dog panting, limping and struggling to stand or walk and that the owner told them that the dog was old and sick and would be put down the next day, police said. The officers also reported that in their presence Ollie vomited after being given some water, police said.

The suspect, who was identified by police as Richard A. Bober Jr., age 57, of the Leland address, was arrested, police said.

Ollie was transported to Animal Care and Control and was later turned over to the rescue foundation.

Chicago police lieutenant Johh Garrido, who along with his wife Anna founded the foundation in 2017, said that a patient and caring foster home would be needed because Ollie is “a big boy and cannot walk on his own right now. He will also need to be cleaned regularly as he may have accidents since he can’t get up to go out .”

A CT scan showed that Ollie has a small fracture in his spine, according to Garrido.

Ollie’s veterinary bills are approaching $10,000, and the foundation is accepting donations. More information is available at www.garridostrayrescue.org.

Also in the 16th District, a woman reported seeing an individual beating a dog at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the 3600 block of North Page Avenue, according to police. The woman told police that the individual and the dog went inside a short time later, police said. No additional details were available.







