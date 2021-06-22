﻿Two longtime vacant buildings at Six Corners being demolished after roof collapse; Mr. Steer Steak House once operated on the site

by BRIAN NADIG

Longtime vacant buildings at 4029 and 4033 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Six Corners commercial district are being demolished following a partial roof collapse, according to city Department of Buildings.

“The inspection determined the trusses at the southeast corner of the building (at 4029 N. Milwaukee) failed and collapsed a section of the rear wall. The building owner is currently working to abate the hazardous conditions, and once the the south section of the building is removed, the trusses become unstable, so the entire building must be demolished as quickly as possible,” the department said.

Due to shared walls the integrity of the adjacent two-story building at 4033 N. Milwaukee Ave. also has been compromised and is being demolished, the department said. The demolition will be allowed as permits are pending due to the hazardous conditions which the buildings pose to the community, the department said.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that he contacted the department after learning about the collapse on Friday, June 18. Some area merchants have reported seeing workers with hard hats either in the building at 4029 N. Milwaukee or in front of it in recent months, taking measurements.

It is one of several buildings on the block acquired about 5 years ago by a developer, Condor Partners. The storefronts are located at 4029-37 and 4047-55 N. Milwaukee Ave., including the former Mr. Steer Steak House at 4033 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Gardiner said that there are no immediate planes to redevelop the properties, whose B3-3 and B1-3 zoning would allow for some of the densest construction in the area. Going back as far as 20 years ago there have been proposals for restaurants and condominiums for some of the properties, but those projects were never built.

“Hopefully we can expedite a development that would be most conducive to the community,” Gardiner said.

Condor could not be reached for comment.








