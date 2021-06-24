﻿Lake Effect announces North Branch Fried Chicken will operate the brewery’s kitchen at Jefferson Park firehouse

by BRIAN NADIG

Lake Effect Brewing has announced that North Branch Fried Chicken in Gladstone Park will be the food operator of Lake Effect’s new brewery that will be opening in the 116-year-old former Jefferson Park firehouse at 4837-41 N. Lipps Ave.

“(North Branch’s) food is very good with our beer, and we are thrilled to have this arrangement. It’s two businesses working together, growing together,” Lake Effect operator Clint Bautz said. “Hopefully we are up and running this time next year.”

Lake Effect, 4727 W. Montrose Ave., will be leasing the first floor of the firehouse, which developer Ambrosia Homes recently acquired from the city of Chicago. Plans also call for the addition of a third floor to the two-story structure, with nine apartments on the upper floors.

John Badal and Yvonne Aparicio opened North Branch opened a year ago at 5481 N. Northwest Hwy. Plans call for several barbecue items on the firehouse menu, including chicken, ribs and smoked meats. Badal said that he is grateful for the opportunity Bautz has provided the restaurant given the enormous popularity which Lake Effect has in the community and the great location, which is next to the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave.







