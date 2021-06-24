﻿Three Swords Floral Co. and its unique floral design concepts coming to Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

The Three Swords Floral Company will be opening its new design studio within a couple of months in one of Downtown Jefferson Park’s most recognizable commercial buildings at the northwest corner of Milwaukee and Lawrence avenues.

“I’m excited. It’s a good spot,” said Three Swords owner Anne Latham. The business currently operates in the Logan Square area, but she said there are a lot of flower shops there and felt Jefferson Park was a good fit for the company’s expansion, which will include a retail area.

The store will focus on special arrangements that can be made while the customer waits, Latham said.

Latham describes the arrangements as “a little more contemporary,” with a story or mood behind each, depending on the occasion or information provided by the client. She added that the arrangements often contain locally sourced flowers and other ingredients and that when requested the norms, such as a dozen roses, will be available.

The studio also specializes in floral designs for a variety of events, including weddings and photo shoots.

It will be located at 5338 W. Lawrence Ave., which is part of the 4800 N. Milwaukee Ave. building that in the past year has had several new tenants, including Sunnyside Plants at 5340 W. Lawrence Ave., a strength training studio at 5342 W. Lawrence Ave. and some pop-up businesses , which are open on weekends.

“(The two-story building) has served as an anchor to the Jefferson Park business district for 90 years. Its elegant façade appears to be art deco from afar, but closer examination will reveal more intricate ornament, including sheaths and floral patterns adorning the pilasters as well as colorful floral patterns around the fenestration,” stated a description provided by the Northwest Chicago Historical Society. In the past two years the building has undergone renovations.

Three Swords Floral Company was founded in 2017, and its website is www.threeswordsfloralco.com.







