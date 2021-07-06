Area man charged with fatally stabbing man in Wendy’s lot

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man was charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance 27 times in front of several witnesses at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, June 25, in a parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant, 3919 N. Harlem Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to a call of a person stabbed in the parking lot and saw a man on the ground in a pool of blood while paramedics performed CPR, according to police.

The man was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was later pronounced deceased, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Michael A. Majeski, age 24, of the 3400 block of North Panama Avenue.

Witnesses told police that they saw two vehicles in the parking lot of the restaurant and that Majeski entered a Mitsubishi Outlander on the passenger side and a short while later he ran out of the car bleeding while the driver chased him on the west side of the parking lot while stabbing him, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the man then kept stabbing the man near the drive through lane on the ground and fled south on foot and apparently tossed a knife into bushes until he was detained by good Samaritans in the 3900 block of North Nordica Avenue, police said. The man was arrested after he was identified by the witnesses, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police and the state’s attorney’s office as Michael E. Dabrowski, age 25, of the 6700 block of West Schreiber Avenue.

Prosecutors said in a bond court proffer that Dabrowski allegedly attacked Majewski in his car with a 6- to 8-inch knife and chased and stabbed him until he fell by the drive-through of the Wendy’s restaurant. Bond for Dabrowski was denied on Sunday, June 27, prosecutors said.

Dabrowski allegedly continued to stab Majewski as he was on the ground and witnesses asked what was happening and he allegedly stated "he ‘expletive’ me over," according to court documents.

A witness reportedly made a cell phone video of the stabbing and other witnesses detained Dabrowski on Nordica avenue until officers arrived, documents said.

Prosecutors said that a "murder weapon, a large knife covered in blood," was recovered from bushes. Prosecutors did not say in the court documents what they believed was the motive for the stabbing.