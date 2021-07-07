Local Crime from 16th 6-30-21

A MAN WAS fatally wounded and three others were shot in a possible gang-related incident at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Liberty Cafe, 6253 N. McCormick Blvd., according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A witness reported hearing two or three people arguing inside the business, heard two to three gunshots and saw a man run from the building with a gunshot wound to his neck and fall to the ground, according to police.

The witness reported that people were shooting at each other in the parking lot and officers said the parking lot was covered with spent bullet casings indicating multiple shooters, police said.

Witnesses rendered aid to the wounded man until paramedics arrived, according to police.

The 36-year-old man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

Two other men were each shot in the leg and self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The fourth man was shot in the stomach and self-transported to Evanston Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The deceased man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Joseph Darnell Johnson, age 36, of the 1700 block of West Albion Avenue.

THE BODY OF a man was found in the North Branch of the Chicago River at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, near the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

A woman reported that she was jogging when she discovered something floating in the water, according to police. The CPD Marine Unit recovered the unidentified male’s body and he was pronounced at the scene, police said.

A MAN WAS arrested on gun and drug charges at about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, in the 6400 block of North Normandy Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a person sleeping in a vehicle with the rear doors open and met CFD paramedics who were providing aid to the man, according to police.

The man reported that he was feeling tired from consuming an energy drink and pain killers and a paramedic alerted officers that several bags of a substance suspected of being crack cocaine were discovered in the driver’s side door pocket, and a handgun was under a pile of clothes in the front passenger seat and a bundle of approximately $3,900 in cash was in the glove compartment, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Juan Gonzalez, age 18, of an unknown address.

A MAN REPORTED that he was attacked at about 5:05 p.m. Sunday, June 27, in the 5200 block of West Roscoe Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 53-year-old man reported that he got into an argument with a man driving a Hyundai and that the man exited the vehicle and knocked him to the ground and he hit his head, police said. The man reported that the other man got back into his vehicle and fled south on North Laramie Avenue, according to police. A description of the assailant was not provided.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Shell gas station, 6400 W. Belmont Ave., reported that he was attacked at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday, June 27, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of an alarm and discovered the employee on the floor unconscious and bleeding from the mouth, according to police. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a man, known by employees to be homeless, punch the employee in the face, then flee on foot, according to police.

The assailant was described as Black, age 30 to 40, 5-11 to 6-2, and 220 to 240 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

A WOMAN reported that she was carjacked at about 12:50 p.m. Monday, June 21, in the 5100 block of West Byron Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she was unloading her car when two men approached her and one pointed a gun at her, entered her 2019 Honda CR-V and fled east on West Byron Street, according to police.

A witness reported that she saw the men exit a light blue sport utility vehicle before pointing the gun and taking the woman’s vehicle, police said.

A teenager was arrested in connection with the carjacking, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

Officers saw a 16-year-old teen exiting a car matching a description at about 2:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Erie Street and he was arrested, according to police.

FOUR teenagers were placed into custody after they were found trespassing and in possession of a gun at about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the outdoor pool of Portage Park, 4101 N. Central Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of criminal trespass and discovered a 15-year-old teenager as he exited the pool, picked up a white plastic bag and brought it to a 14-year-old teen as he also exited the pool, according to police. Officers saw a third teen exit the pool and all three were placed into custody, police said. A custodial search found that the plastic bag contained an unloaded handgun with a magazine that was also unloaded, according to police.

While searching for any additional contraband, officers discovered a fourth teenager hiding in the trees near where the other three teens exited the pool and all four teens were transported to the police station to contact their parents, police said.

A WOMAN reported that she saw a man with his pants around his ankles masturbating at a bus stop shelter at about 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, in the 5300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man was described as age 30 to 35, 5-7 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and a crew cut.

A CHICAGO PARK District employee reported that fireworks were set off inside the fieldhouse at Wildwood Park, 6950 N. Hiawatha Ave., at about noon Monday, June 21, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he discovered that the front door of the fieldhouse was unlocked and noticed the smell of discharged fireworks, according to police. The man reported that he discovered scorch marks on the floor and a box of supplies in the fieldhouse and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications reported that calls were made June 13 about fireworks in the park, police said.

A MAN REPORTED that several teenagers damaged a property he manages in the 6100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue between 2 and 2:20 a.m. Saturday, June 26, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. Surveillance footage showed a group of 17 male and 2 female teens were on the property and footage clearly showed two males destroyed a tree valued at $1,000 and threw planters on to Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.

The two males were described as age 15 to 18. One was described as wearing a white baseball cap and the other was described as wearing a blue top and tan shorts.

A MAN WAS arrested after he allegedly threatened a CTA bus driver at about noon Monday, June 21, in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The driver reported that the man boarded the bus at the Jefferson Park CTA terminal and became verbally disruptive, according to police. The driver reported that when he asked the man to stop, he became aggressive and irate, then told the driver, "I’m going to slash your throat," police said.

The driver reported that he stopped the bus in front of the 16th (Jefferson Park) District station, began to call for help and the man was placed into custody, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Curtis Hill, age 54, of the 5600 block of West Iowa Street.

A WOMAN reported that her car was set on fire at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the 5000 block of West Addison Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she heard noises coming from the street and saw three men as they fled north through a gangway towards North Lavergne Avenue, according to police.

Witnesses reported that shortly after the men fled they saw a fire coming from the woman’s parked truck, police said. The woman reported that she could not think of anyone who would want to set her vehicle on fire, according to police.

A detailed description of the three men was not provided.



A MAN WAS shot at about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, in the 3500 block of North Hamlin Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A man reported that the 20-year-old man went outside and crossed the street to get a cord from his vehicle when he heard a single gunshot, looked out the window and saw the man leaning against his car, according to police. The man reported that he ran downstairs and found the man in the first floor hallway with a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said. Officers were unable to speak with the man because he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition before they arrived, according to police.

The witness reported that the man told him he was shot but could not provide a description of the shooter.

A MAN REPORTED that he was carjacked at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in the 5000 block of North Bernard Street, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 20-year-old man reported that he was parked in his car when a man approached him pointing a handgun with an extended magazine, opened the driver’s side door, told the man to exit the vehicle and asked where the keys were, before he fled in his car, according to police.

A MAN WAS shot at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at Illinois Masonic Hospital and a 19-year-old man was evasive when questioned and only provided the general location of the occurrence, police said. The attending doctor reported that the man said he shot himself when he sat down, according to police. Details about the man’s condition were not provided, police said.

A MAN REPORTED that he was threatened in an apparent road rage incident at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, June 21, in the 5900 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 55-year-old man reported that he was driving north on Cicero when he saw a sedan making erratic lane changes in traffic, according to police. The man reported that when he attempted to turn right to drive east on West Peterson Avenue, the driver of the sedan also turned right from the center lane of Cicero around his vehicle and they began yelling at each other, police said.

The man reported that he drove east on Peterson with the driver of the sedan following him when a tan or gray pickup truck driven by a second man pulled alongside his vehicle on the right side and began yelling at the man to pull over so they could confront him, according to police.

The driver of the sedan was described as White/Hispanic, age 21 to 29, 5-1 to 5-6 and 160 pounds. The driver of the pickup truck was described as White/Hispanic, age 21 to 29, 5-1 and 160 pounds.

A WOMAN reported on June 23 that her home in the 5700 block of North Kerbs Avenue was burglarized sometime in February, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that she discovered that $20,000 in cash and $13,500 in U.S. Treasury savings bonds were missing from a storage compartment in her home, according to police.

A woman reported that her apartment in the 4300 block of North Keystone Avenue was burglarized between 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, and noon Wednesday, June 23, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that she discovered that an outer window screen had been lifted that her Apple watch valued at about $600 was missing, according to police.

SEVERAL catalytic converter thefts were reported between Sunday, June 13 and about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 4100 block of North Mozart Street, the 3100 block of West Argyle Street, the 4600 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, the 4900 block of North Kolmar Avenue, the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue and in the 3500 block of North Elston Avenue, according to police.









