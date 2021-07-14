Dunkin’ Donut drive-through proposed for former bank site in Jefferson Park (photo by Rob Mandik)

by BRIAN NADIG

A Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-through facility is being proposed for the former Bank of America site at 4825 N. Austin Ave. in Jefferson Park, according to Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th).

Plans call for the former bank building to be converted into a restaurant. The project is contingent on the Zoning Board of Appeals issuing a special use for a new drive-through, and a public hearing on the proposal could be held later this summer.

“I’m not opposing it,” Sposato said. “It’s facilitating economic development by bringing more people into the neighborhood.”

The doughnut shop would be located on a triangular-shaped parcel that consists of the recently opened Printer’s Row Brewing, 4801 N. Austin Ave., and the former bank, which had its own drive-through facility.

The parcel is bordered by Austin Avenue on the west, Mason Avenue on the east and Gunnison Street on the north. Earl’s Drive-Thru BBQ and Donuts at 4835 N. Austin Ave. is along the north side of Gunnison, across from the triangular section of land.

“It’s a very unusual spot,” Sposato said, noting the ward boundaries. The site is located in the 38th Ward, while Earl’s is in the 45th Ward, which includes the east side of Austin except for the triangular parcel. The 38th Ward runs primarily along the west side of Austin in that area.

Sposato said that that he hopes an arrangement can be reached that would allow costumers of the brewery to use a portion on the Dunkin’ parking lot, which he described as probably too large for the fast-food restaurant’s needs.







