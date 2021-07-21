Local crime in 16th, 17th police districts

TWO PEOPLE reported that they were robbed at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the 5300 block of West Berteau Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 31-year-old woman reported that she was walking with a man near the intersection of West Berteau and North Long avenues when two teenagers approached them, and one pointed a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The woman reported the teens took her purse containing IDs, a cell phone and $160 in cash, police said.

The teenagers were described as male, Black, age 15 to 17, and wearing all black clothing and face masks.

A MAN REPORTED that he was robbed at gunpoint at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 28-year-old man reported that he was walking in Wilson Park when two teenagers approached him riding mountain bicycles and one of the teens pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings, according to police.

The man reported that the teenagers took his cell phone and wallet containing credit cards then fled, police said. The teenagers were described as male, Black, age 17 to 18, and wearing all black clothing and face masks.

A WOMAN reported that she was sexually assaulted on a train at about 1:10 a.m. Monday, July 19, near the Harlem CTA Blue Line station, 5550 N. Harlem Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 55-year-old woman reported that she was sleeping on the train and she was awakened by a man sitting beside her who had pulled her pants down and was touching her, according to police. The woman reported that the man placed his hand over her mouth and told her to be quiet at which point she pushed him away and hit the emergency button on the train, police said.

The woman reported that the man then fled the train and platform toward North Harlem Avenue, according to police.

The man was described as Black, 5-7 to 6-0 and 190 to 200 pounds, with a white afro, and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

A TEENAGER was placed into custody and three guns were recovered after a man reported the teen allegedly pointed one of the guns at him at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in the 4100 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 26-year-old man reported that he was driving on Cicero Avenue when a 17-year-old teenager drove beside him and pointed a gun at him, according to police. The man flagged down officers in the 4500 block of North Cicero Avenue who called in the vehicle description and license plate information, police said.

The vehicle fled east on Wilson Avenue and officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle a short time later, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officers found three loaded handguns inside, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as a 17-year-old.

A COUPLE reported that a man pointed a gun at them at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the 5600 block of North Nagle Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park).

The 55-year-old man reported that he was driving north on Nagle when the driver of a blue Acura MDX began driving too close to his bumper and when the driver had the opportunity to pass their vehicle on the right side he pointed a gun at them as he passed, according to police.

The man was described as age 40 to 45, and wearing a black baseball cap and dark-colored T-shirt.

A MAN REPORTED that his vehicle was vandalized at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the 5800 block of North Linder Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned to his vehicle he discovered someone used silver spray paint to paint what was described as “testicles and a straight line” on the driver side door of his vehicle, according to police.

Multiple vehicles in the area were also vandalized in a similar manner, police said.

A MAN REPORTED that his vehicle was vandalized at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the 5500 block of West Rosedale Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned to his vehicle he discovered someone used silver spray paint to paint what was described as “an outline of a penis” on the driver side door of his vehicle, according to police.

Multiple vehicles in the area were vandalized in a similar manner, police said.

AN EMPLOYEE of the CVS Pharmacy, 6200 W. Higgins Ave., reported that the store was burglarized at about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Surveillance footage showed a man broke the front window of the business with a hammer, took a variety of medicines and syringes from the pharmacy and fled, according to police.

The man was described as wearing a black sweatshirt, white gym shoes and black pants.

A MAN REPORTED that a vehicle was set on fire at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, July 17, while it was parked in the 5200 block of West Cornelia Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Surveillance footage showed a silver sport utility vehicle drove around the block several times, stopped next to the man’s vehicle, the driver exited, poured an unknown liquid by the passenger side windshield, lit it on fire and fled west on Cornelia, according to police.

The driver was described as having black hair and wearing a black shirt.

A MAN WAS arrested after he allegedly attacked a man inside Emerald Isle bar, 6686 N. Northwest Highway, and damaged his parked vehicle at about 9:40 p.m. Monday, July 12, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 26-year-old man reported that he and the man had an argument and the man punched him in the face several times and began breaking beer bottles in the bar, according to police.

The 26-year-old man reported that the man left the bar, retrieved a large pipe wrench from a vehicle and broke all of the windows and damaged the interior of his vehicle, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man allegedly pounding on the front door of the bar with the wrench and the man was arrested after he was identified, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Thomas Calkins, age 24, of the 4000 block of North Monitor Avenue.

SEVERAL motor vehicle thefts were reported between about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, and 5 a.m. Thursday, July 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 3800 block of North Lockwood Avenue, the 5200 block of North Olcott Avenue and in the 4700 block of West School Street, according to police.

SEVERAL catalytic converter thefts were reported between about 4 a.m. Monday, July 5 and 5 a.m. Saturday, July 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 5500 block of West Warwick Avenue, the 5000 block of North Lavergne Avenue, the 6400 block of West Dakin Street, the 5800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, the 6500 block of North Nashville Avenue, the 5400 block of West Eddy Street, the 5200 block of West Berenice Avenue, the 4800 block of North Normandy Avenue, the 6200 block of North Northwest Highway and in the 6200 block of North Nordica Avenue, according to police.

Targeted vehicles included a Honda Element, a Honda Accord, four Honda CR-Vs, a Toyota Tacoma, a Mitsubishi Outlander and two Toyota Prius, police said.

A RIDESHARE driver reported that her vehicle was hit by bullets at about 5:05 a.m. Monday, July 12, in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The driver reported that she had a passenger in her vehicle when she heard multiple gunshots from an unknown direction and realized her vehicle was hit by bullets, according to police.

The driver reported that she drove the passenger to the destination and then drove to 17th District police station to report the incident, police said.

Officers observed two bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle, a bullet hole in the left rear passenger door and 13 spent shell casings were recovered from the street in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that a man shot at his vehicle at about 4:15 a.m. Monday, July 12, in the 3500 block of West Ainslie Street, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 44-year-old man reported that he was driving south on North Central Park Avenue when he saw a white pickup truck parked at the intersection of Central Park and Ainslie that appeared to be blocking a silver sport utility vehicle, according to police.

The man reported that two men exited the truck, which he thought looked suspicious, so he reversed his vehicle to see what was going on when he heard multiple gunshots and realized his vehicle was damaged, police said. Officers observed a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the front windshield, the driver side door’s window and the rear passenger side door’s window, according to police.

TWO MEN reported that a man fired a gun at them at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, July 9, in the 3400 block of West Balmoral Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

An 18-year-old man reported that he and a 19-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk when an acquaintance driving west pointed a handgun and fired a shot at them from a white Mazda sedan, according to police.

The shooter was described as male, White/Hispanic, age 19 to 20.

A MAN REPORTED that he was robbed at about 1:50 a.m. Monday, July 12, on the CTA Blue Line train near the 3600 block of West Addison Street, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the Addison CTA Blue Line train station where a man was yelling racial slurs at CTA employees, according to police.

The 46-year-old man reported that he was on a train traveling north when three men approached him, threatened to beat him, and took his cell phone valued at $1,200 and fled, according to police. The men were described only as Black.

AN EMPLOYEE of Tarpey’s Pharmacy, 5933 N. Cicero Ave., reported that a man broke into the business at about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Surveillance footage showed a man broke the front window of the business, entered with a garbage bag and left about a minute later, according to police. It was unclear if anything was missing from the store at the time of the report, police said.

The man was described as White and wearing black clothing.

AN EMPLOYEE of Luxe Hookah Lounge, 4821 N. Pulaski Road, reported that she was attacked at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, July 11, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that a group of five women who were intoxicated were asked to leave the establishment and pulled her hair and punched her, according to police. The employee reported that the group fled to a white Lincoln and employees provided the license plate number to officers, police said.

The women were described as Black and age 20 to 40.