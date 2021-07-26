K.F. Jacques to bring hip hop-opera sound to the Jeff Fest Community Stage, featuring variety of local talent

The Community Stage at Jeff Fest may offer the most interesting and unique sounds of the three-day festival, especially when K.F. Jacques performs his fusion of opera and hip hop.

“It’s electronic music with opera vocals” is how K.F. Jacques, who lives in Old Irving Park, explains his musical blend. “I was producing hip hop (and) started fusing the two.”

As an opera singer, he had performed in cities in the United States and Europe, but he was looking to take his career as an artist in a different direction and got a boost when he performed on the Rosie O’Donnell Show. “I was her chauffeur when she was filming in Chicago,” he said, and O’Donnell became intrigued when he explained to her his hip hop-opera sound, inviting him to perform in 2012.

K.F. Jacque described the music he writes as “mostly love songs,” including his new “With You,” which has a “apocalyptic love” theme. It was written during the pandemic, and the title reflects the uncertainty and worries faced during that period.

He added that his shows usually include “Shut It Down,” a dance tune that sets a party atmosphere.

K.F. Jacques is scheduled to hit the Community Stage at 7: 45 p.m Saturday, July 31. Daily admission to the festival is $7.

The main sponsor of the Community Stage is Jefferson Park Forward, which sets the lineup for the stage and oversees the stage during the three-day festival.

The following is the Community Stage lineup:

Friday, July 30: Alysha Monique (jazz/soul) at 6:30 p.m. Poppa Da Poppa Da Pop (classic rock) at 7:45 p.m. and Thomas Comerford Band (folk, alt-country) at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 31: Buzz Hunter (singer/songwriter) at 5:15 p.m., Julia Merchant (singer/songwriter) at 6:30 p.m., K.F. Jacques (opera-hip-hop fusion) at 7:45 p.m. and Jessica Risker (psychedelic folk) at 9 p.m.

The Sunday, Aug. 1, lineup will include performances by the Chicago Music and Acting Academy at 2 p.m. and “open mic” by the Jefferson Park Songwriters Group at 3 p.m.

Of special note, Poppa Da Poppa Da Pop features State Senator Robert Martwick on vocals and guitar. He has performed at multiple Jeff Fests. In addition, Jessica Risker, who performed at the 2019 festival, has described her music as “psychedelic space, folk.”

Jeff Fest is held at Jefferson Memorial Park. The admission gates will be at Linder and Higgins avenues and Linder and Lawrence avenues.







