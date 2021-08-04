Starbucks proposed for Long-Addison intersection in Portage Park area

by BRIAN NADIG

A Starbucks Coffee with a drive-through facility is being proposed for the southeast corner of the intersection of Addison Street and Long Avenue in the Portage Park area.

The site’s B1-1 zoning allows for a coffee shop, but a special use from the Zoning Board of Appeals is required for the proposed single-lane drive-through.

Postcards notifying nearby property owners of the special use request recently were mailed. The site’s address is 3557 N. Long Ave.

While Addison is a main thoroughfare, the commercial development site is along a primarily residential stretch of Addison. E & J Auto Service once operated on the parcel but has relocated to 5738 W. Irving Park Road.

Also in the area, there was a proposed Starbucks at the Central-Irving Park interaction several yeas ago, but it never came to fruition. At about the same time, a Starbucks opened at Central and Lawrence avenues and at Cicero and Berteau avenues.

In addition, there are existing nearby Starbucks along Harlem Avenue at Northwest Highway and at Lawrence Avenue and planned Starbucks along Harlem at Montrose Avenue, at Waveland Avenue and at Bryn Mawr Avenue.

There also is a Starbucks inside the Target at 4050 N. Harlem Ave.







