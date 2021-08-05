Fundraiser at Red Apple restaurant to help bring schoolbooks to children in Haitian village of Cazale

by BRIAN NADIG

Raising funds for schoolbooks for Cazale, a town in Haiti where a large Polish community resides, is the focus of a Friday, Aug. 13, fundraiser at the Red Apple Restaurant, 6474 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Called “Hip H’Opera for Haiti,” the event includes a performance by K. F. Jacques, an opera-hip hop singer who is of Haitian descent. It also will feature a family-style dinner, including traditional Polish favorites and a Haitian Russian-style salad (potato salad with beets).

Event proceeds will go to the Haitian American Museum of Chicago, which is spearheading efforts to help help provide new educational materials for Cazale, according to Northwest Chicago Historical Society vice president Dan Pogorzelski, who is organizing the fundraiser along with Ivan Gonzalez. The Red Apple, which is well-known for its buffet, is scheduled to reopen Aug. 14 after being closed for months during to the pandemic.

Cazale has been without schoolbooks for its children since 2008 when a series of hurricanes devastated the village, Pogorzelski said.

Cazale’s Polish ancestry dates back to the early 1800s when Napoleon Bonaparte recruited Poles from Europe to help stop uprisings that were occurring in Haiti, promising the Polish soldiers that he would later help Poland gain its independence, Pogorzelski said.

“He brought the Poles there to quash the rebellion, (but) a lot of them did switch sides,” expressing a desire to help the Haitians gain their independence from the French, Pogorzelski said.

The fundraiser is co-sponsored by the restaurant, museum, Polish-American Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Arts Connection and Polish Arts Club of Chicago.

Tickets are $40, and those interested in attending are asked to purchase tickets in advance to help facilitate the setup on the day of the event, Pogorzelski said. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hip-hopera-for-haiti-tickets-164365612973?aff=efbneb

For more on K.F. Jacques, who recently performed at Jeff Fest: http://nadignewspapers.com/2021/07/26/k-f-jacques-to-bring-hip-hop-opera-sound-to-the-jeff-fest-community-stage-featuring-variety-of-local-talent/







