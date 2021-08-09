Red Apple restaurant reopening Aug. 14, serving its famous buffet

The Red Apple Restaurant and Gourmet Buffet, 6474 N. Milwaukee Ave., will be reopening Saturday, Aug. 14, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic.

In-person dining, takeout and catering orders will be available from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, and on weekdays the restaurant will only be open by appointment for for private groups (39 and more people, served family style).

The weekend buffet will include shrimp scampi, salmon, BBQ ribs, beef brisket and many traditional Polish and European items. The cost is $29.99 per person and free for children up to 5 years old, with discounts for older children.

The restaurant’s parking lot can be accessed from West Imlay Street.

For more information, call 773-763-3407.

The restaurant has been located near the Milwaukee-Devon restaurants for about 30 years.







