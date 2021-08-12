American English, Think Floyd among headliners for Throwback Fest on Milwaukee Ave. on Aug. 27-29

The “Throwback Music Fest” has it all — live music from the 1950s to 1990s, a classic car show, the “Miss Throwback” contest, a salute to first responders, a pet parade, children’s activities, and a wide variety of food and retail vendors.

The headliner bands include the popular American English (Beatles tribute) and Think Floyd USA (Pink Floyd tribute).

This street festival will be held the weekend of Aug. 27 to 29 on Milwaukee Avenue between Elston Avenue and Rosedale Avenue. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The festival is presented by the Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce, Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association and Special Events Management. Proceeds from the $7 gate donation benefit the chamber’s scholarship fund.

The chamber started the annual festival in 2016, although it took a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The chamber board and I are incredibly excited to be welcoming everyone back for the fest. Throwback has quickly become one of the premier summer festivals in the area, and it’s going to be even bigger and better than ever this year.

“We’ve got a great lineup of bands, plenty of stuff for the kids, different food and beverage options throughout and the increased footprint of the fest ensures plenty of room for everyone to enjoy themselves safely,” chamber president Dan Ciolino said. The size of the festival grounds will be larger this year, with the south boundary moving from Peterson Avenue to Rosedale.

Friday’s Main Stage lineup is One Way Street (1970s to present) at 5 p.m., Infinity (Journey and other classic rock) at 6:30 p.m. and Northside (1970s to present) at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup is Turquoise Brothers (rock) at noon, Todd and the Ten Pins (1960s to present)at 2 p.m., Southern Draw (country) at 4 p.m., Think Floyd USA (Pink Floyd)at 6 p.m. and American English (Beatles) at 8 p.m.

Sunday’s lineup is Second Hand Soul Band at noon, Hugo’s Elvis at 2 p.m., 7th Heaven (30 classics in 30 minutes) at 3 p.m., The Four C Notes (Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons) at 5 p.m. and The Lounge Puppets (‘80s Hairband, arena rock tribute) at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Allstate agent Jaime Morales, children activities will include face painting and balloons by Clowns Lulu and Lolo from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and a variety of activities, including necklace making and pet rock decorating and face painting (by Trish Page) from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.throwbackmusicfest.com for more details and times for each activity.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., a pet custom parade will be held. Pets should be dressed to reflect the 1950s, 60s, 70s or 80s, and prizes will be awarded.

The festival also will include a “Heroes Celebration, which pays tribute to first responders, at 11 a.m. Sunday. This event is sponsored by RAS Communications.

Sponsored by The Garage Bar and Sandwiches, a class car show will be held Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Hundreds of antique and classic cars are expected.

Sponsored by State Farm agent Beth Cadwalader, the festival’s annual “Miss Throwback” contest will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The contest brings fest-goers back to a different era, as contestants’ hair, makeup and attire reflects the 1940s, 1950s or early 1960s.

The festival’s lead sponsors are Wintrust Bank-Gladstone Park, State Farm agent Davis Wians, Liberty Bank for Savings, Allstate agent Jaime Morales, RCI Realty, The Garage Bar & Sandwiches, Joseph Mullarkey Distributors, Murray Bros. Caddy Shack and NRG Energy.

For those interested in volunteering, visit www.throwbackmusicfest.com







