Amazon Hub Locker to be removed from Forest Glen Park at Alderman Nugent’s request; lockers also installed at Rosedale, Wilson, other area parks

by BRIAN NADIG

The Chicago Park District recently allowed an Amazon Hub Locker kiosk to be installed on without any community input on a sidewalk in Forest Glen Park, 5073 W. Berwyn Ave., but it will be removed soon after residents raised objections to its location next to a playground, according to Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th).

“That’s unacceptable to me,” Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) said of the placement. “Yesterday afternoon (Aug. 12), Amazon placed a ‘Hub Box’ at the Forest Glen Playot without notifying my office or asking the Forest Glen Community Club for input. I immediately called the Chicago Park District who assured me the box would be removed as soon as possible.”

Nugent said that she would oppose any attempts to have the box re-installed at the park unless the community approved of the new location. The hub is about 6 feet all and includes many different sized individual lockers.

In all, there are plans to install 101 Amazon locker hubs at city parks under an agreement the park district has with Amazon. In many instances the lockers are on the side of a fieldhouse, but Forest Glen does not have a fieldhouse, and the locker hub is on a sidewalk near an entrance to the park making it more noticeable than the lockers at other parks.

Amazon customers can chose to have their package shipped to a locker and are given a code to unlock the locker. The Amazon Web site indicates that many of the lockers at the parks are available 24 hours a day, but the hours will be changed to reflect the actual hours of each park, according to a park district spokesperson.

On the Far Northwest Side, Amazon lockers have been installed or are planned for Wilson, Rosedale, Indian Road, Norwood, Centennial, Oriole, Shabbona, Bell, Riis, Blackhawk, Kosciuszko, Hiawatha, Dunham (indoors), Gompers, Independence, Brands, Athletic Field and Welles parks.

In a Facebook post, Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez (33rd) complained about a locker at Brands Park, 3285 N. Elston Ave.

“(The) delivery hub is clearly obstructing the public way. We contacted the park who informed us that the hub was improperly installed and will be moved ASAP. We are also looking into the contractual relationship between Amazon and the Chicago Park District because we do not believe this to be a proper use of public property,” she said.

“Amazon surveyed each site for accessibility for both customers and delivery drivers and then the Chicago Park District reviewed the sites proposed by Amazon to ensure they met park needs. These installations are being placed as an added offering to our park patrons and community members,” the spokesperson said.

Many Amazon customers choose to have their packages shipped to hubs, which are also available at some stores like 7-Elevens due to problems of package thefts from porches and apartment buildings.








