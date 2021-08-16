Exchange of gunfire reported in parking lot at Six Corners; no injuries reported

by BRIAN NADIG

An exchange of gunfire was reported at about 5:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, near Lamon Avenue and Irving Park Road in the Six Corners commercial district, according to Chicago police.

No injuries as a result of the gunfire were reported, but a car was damaged, police said.

A man reported that he observed a gray sedan following him and that he turned into a parking lot in the 3900 block of North Lamon Avenue, where two passengers from the sedan exited their vehicle and began firing. The man, who sources said was an off-duty police officer, reported that he returned gunfire and that the assailants then re-entered the sedan and fled, according to police.

No arrests have been reported, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.







