Two-story residential building proposed for 5120 N. Elston Ave. in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A vacant storefront at 5120 N. Elston Ave. in Jefferson Park would be replaced with a two-story, two-unit residential building under a zoning proposal that was introduced at the July 21 City Council meeting.

Project attorney Mark Kupiec said that the an all-residential building makes sense for the site given the recent difficulties which the building’s owner has had in finding a tenant for the storefront.

“It’s not a block for retail,” Kupiec said. He added that several religious organizations are located along that stretch of Elston and that the property is across from Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church, 5106 N. LaCrosse Ave.

A three-story building was being considered for the project, but Alderman James Gardiner (45th) requested that the height be limited to two stories in order to be more compatible with the adjacent buildings, Kupiec said. All the buildings on the block are one- or two-stories tall, except for a three-story structure at the block’s north end.

The proposal calls for the approximately 2,000-square foot parcel to be rezoned from B3-1 to B2-2, which permits ground-floor residential uses in business districts. Three on-site parking spaces are planned, and the first-floor apartment would include a basement.

Gardiner said that he will be seeking community input on the proposal.

(photo by Rob Mandik)








