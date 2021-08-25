Suspect arrested in reported pepper spraying of dogs

A woman was arrested last week in connection with the reported pepper spraying of two dogs on July 31 in the 6300 block of West Eastwood Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A resident reported that her two dogs were in the fenced front yard when a woman walked by with her Doberman dog, stuck her hand through the fence and allegedly sprayed the two dogs that were inside the fence, according to police. The resident reported that the incident was captured on a camera, police said.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, who was identified by police as Renata Anna Flig, age 48, police said.

