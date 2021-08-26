Commission approves plan for 50 new homes in Norwood Park, ranging from $600,000s to $800,000s

by BRIAN NADIG

A proposed 50-unit single-family home subdivision in Norwood Park won approval from the Chicago Plan Commission at its Aug. 26 meeting. Prices would range from the $600,000s to $800,000s.

The subdivision would be built on an approximately 313,000-square-foot parcel at 7400-04 W. Talcott Ave., next to the outdoor running track at Resurrection College Prep High School. This area was once part of the grounds for the Sisters of the Resurrection convent, which recently was converted into the Amazing Grace Senior Living complex.

Vehicle access to the subdivision would be from Talcott, except for an emergency-only access point on West Everell Avenue for police and fire vehicles.

Each house would have a two-car garage, and there would be 15 on-street parking spaces along a new private street under the proposal, whose developer is Lexington Homes. Initial plans called for some townhouses on the site, but the proposal was revised for only single-family houses, which would be no taller than 30 feet and range in size from about 2,000 to 2,700 square feet.

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) issued a letter of support for the project.







