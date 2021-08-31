18-unit proposal okayed for former Horizon Metals site at Pulaski-Dakin, down from 48 apartments in 2019

by BRIAN NADIG

The Zoning Board of Appeals at its Aug. 20 meeting approved variations which allow for a proposed four-story building with ground-floor office space and 18 apartments on the former site of Horizon Metals, 3953-61 W. Dakin St. in the Old Irving/Independence Park area.

The project has been in the works since 2019, when initial plans called for a 48-unit building with 24 parking spaces, as the site qualified for a reduction in the usual one parking space per unit requirement because of its proximity to the Irving Park CTA Station. However, some residents objected to the project’s density and raised parking and traffic concerns about then-transit oriented development.

Under the revised proposal, the project would include 3,600 feet of commercial space, 10 three-bedroom units, seven two-bedroom units and one studio apartment.

There also would be an 11-space parking garage and seven outdoor parking spaces on the property, which currently is vacant. Access to the parking would be from Dakin, as there is no alley behind the site.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) told the board that the community wanted additional revisions to the project, primarily due to traffic concerns regarding the Pulaski-Dakin intersection, where the L-shaped building would be located.

“We feel there is not enough setback (on Pulaski) to create a safe environment for motorists and pedestrians,” Gardiner said.

Gardiner said that residents on the block travel west on Dakin, a one-street, to Pulaski when exiting the neighborhood and that turning onto Pulaski already is difficult due to the high volume of traffic coming from the Kennedy Express off-ramp, which cuts on an angle behind the development site. He added that residents are worried that the proposed building would impede their visibility of traffic on Pulaski.

Project attorney Sara Barnes told the board that the city Department of Transportation recommended a six-foot setback on Pulaski for the building but that project calls for eight feet. Under the zoning code, no setback on Pulaski is required.

The board approved a variation which reduces the required lot area for the project from 17,676 square feet to 16,153 square feet, allowing for a total of 17 residential units, and one efficiency unit (small studio) on the upper floors.

The board also approved a variation which reduces the front setback from 12.46 feet to two feet on Dakin and the rear setback from 30 feet to zero. The property’s existing C1-2 zoning would remain in effect under the proposal.

Barnes said that the triangular shape of the lot necessitated the need for the front and rear setback variations and that it is doubtful any residential project for the site would be viable without variations.

In response to a question from the board, a project official testified that a self-storage facility could be built on the site without any zoning relief. He added that the current proposal fits in with the residential nature of Dakin, while having office space situated toward Pulaski, a commercial street.

The applicant and property owner is KDG Irving Park LLC. The metals plant was destroyed in a fire in 2017, and the company relocated in Niles.

Also in the area, developer Tim Pomaville is seeking to build a four-story building with four residential units at 4013-15 N. Pulaski Road, where in recent years a medical office and a daycare center have been located.

The site’s B3-2 zoning allows for a four-story building, but a special use permit is required to have residential uses on the ground floor. The proposal was on the zoning board’s Aug. 20 agenda, but the matter was deferred to the board’s Friday, Oct. 15, meeting.

