Ald. Gardiner apologizes for disparaging remarks he made about a colleague and another alderman’s chief of staff in text messages to a former aide

Update: On Friday night, CBS News Chicago reported that Gardiner referred to political and communications consultant Joanna Klonsky as a “dumb bitch.” Klonsky issued a statement calling for Gardiner to seek counseling due what she said was a disturbing habit of degrading women.

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) has apologized for calling an alderman and a chief of staff for another alderman a “bitch” during private text messaging exchanges between Gardiner and a former member of his staff in 2019.

“I am sorry for my comments; they do not reflect my values. I have reached out to my colleagues and others to express my sincere regrets. I respect all people and apologize to those I may have offended,” Gardiner said Friday evening.

The staff member, who also worked on Gardiner’s 2019 campaign but apparently has been at odds with him since she quit her staff post in late 2019, is believed to have released portions of text messages that she had with Gardiner. The messages were posted on the People’s Fabric, an anonymous blog that has been critical of Gardiner.

Gardiner has called Alderman Thomas Tunney (44th) and offered an apology.

“I accepted it, and we’re moving on. How about talking about violence now? Name-calling is not a good thing, but I am moving on,” Tunney told the Sun-Times (Sept. 3 article).

Gardiner also called Alderman Scott Waguespack (32nd) and apologized for the disparaging remark he made about one of his staff members. Gardiner said that he also out reached out to the Waguespack’s chief of staff Anne Emerson to apologize directly to her but that they have not talked yet.

Waguespack told the Sun-Times that Gardiner seemed sincere in his apology. “I was kind of surprised. I was actually not expecting much, but he was very cordial and contrite, but I really think it’s up to Anne to accept the apology,” he told the Sun-Times.







