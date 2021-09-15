NW Side ‘bridge lady’ dies due to COVID-19

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Northwest Side resident Veronica Wolski, who became famous in the area for demonstrating and posting political messages for several years from a bridge over the Kennedy Expressway near the Gladstone Park Metra station, 5500 N. Austin Ave., died on Sept. 13, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wolski, age 64, of the 5300 block of North Mobile Avenue, died of pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center, 7345 N. Talcott Ave, the medical examiner said.

She had been hospitalized since late August, the examiner said.

Wolski’s messages were often critical of pandemic restrictions and vaccines, and prior to backing QAnon, she was a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont after he lost the 2016 Democratic primary, according to published reports.

She was known around the Northwest Side as "the bridge lady" and later began using the online handle "The People’s Bridge," reports said.

In recent weeks she had become famous with QAnon supporters for her support of the ivermectin treatment against COVID-19.







