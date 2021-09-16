‘Triangle’ Park in Mayfair to open this fall, featuring nature play elements, mud pit with wood kitchen, covered shelter

by BRIAN NADIG

The triangular-shaped park under construction at 4546 N. Kedvale Ave. in Mayfair is expected to open this fall.

“It looks like they are on about the 5-yard-line,” Mayfair Civic Association Ron Duplack said at the group’s Sept. 9 meeting. He added that a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new park could come as early as October.

The park, which measures 0.28 acres, will include a drinking/bottle refill station, a covered shelter for picnics, nature play elements and a a “mud pit” area with a wooden play kitchen and water pump, according to Alderman Samantha Nugent’s chief of staff ErikaWozniak.

The park has not yet been formally named, as the Chicago Park District refers to it as “Park No. 593,” but residents often refer to it a “Triangle Park” and “Kedvale Park.” A construction fence is located around the park.

Duplack recommended that the association look into partnering with Chicago Sculpture International to help bring public art to the park. The organization works with a artists, whose sculptures are leased by neighborhood groups.

Also at the meeting, a resident said that a new stop sign on Wilson Avenue near the park may be needed to help slow down traffic given that more families will be walking in the area.

The city purchased the property, where a house once stood, about two years ago, and several community groups, including the association and Mayfair Park Advisory Council, raised some of the funds needed for the acquisition, which cost about $400,000.

“Thank you to the neighbors for advocating to reimagine an empty lot as a nature play space and park. And thank you the Chicago Park District for bringing this vision to life. I am excited to see the space being used by our community,” Nugent said after the meeting.







