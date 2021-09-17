Masked gunmen enter Portage Park residence on Cullom Avenue, shoot man multiple times

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after three masked gunmen entered his residence, demanded money and shot him multiple times at about 6:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the 5100 block of West Cullom Avenue in the Portage Park area, according to Chicago police.

The incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, as the assailants targeted the residence, police said.

The gunmen fled, and no one is in custody, police said.

The man was transported to Luther General Hospital.

Possible drug and gang-connections to the incident are being investigated, but additional details from police were not available.







