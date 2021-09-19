Man shot near Central & Wilson avenues in Jefferson Park early Sunday

by BRIAN NADIG

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot while driving at about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, near Central and Wilson avenues in Jefferson Park , according to Chicago police.

The man reportedly was driving south on Central near Wilson and heard gunshots, and several bullets struck him in the neck and back area, according to police. He drove himself to Community First Hospital and was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

Police reportedly found shell casings in the area of the shooting.

Also in the area, about a week ago a suspected gang member was arrested on a gun charge in the 4300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue after he reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a rival gang member, police said.

In addition, a 36-year-old man is in critical condition after three masked gunmen entered his residence, demanded money and shot him multiple times at about 6:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the 5100 block of West Cullom Avenue in the Portage Park area, according to Chicago police.

The Cullom incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, as the assailants targeted the residence, police said.

Some residents report that there recently have been home windows and car windows shot out on Cullom near Austin Avenue.

Police have said that some of the shootings in the 16th and 17th districts in recent months are related to armed gang members driving around and looking for rival gang members, especially along Cicero Avenue and Peterson Avenue. This summer an off-duty police officer appeared to be mistaken for a rival gang member while driving and got into an exchange of gunfire with assailants in a parking lot at Six Corners, police said.







