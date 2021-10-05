City shuts down massage parlor on Addison Street in Portage Park

by BRIAN NADIG

City agencies last month ordered a massage parlor at 6234 W. Addison St. in Portage Park shut down.

“This is an unlicensed venue offering massages, alcohol and food without license,” the city Department of Buildings posted on its website. “The general condition of this ‘massage parlor’ is filthy, with a dozen used condoms found in the bathroom garbage cans.”

On Sept. 11 the city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection issued a cease and desist order for the business, and the buildings department ordered the storefront “off limits” due to alleged building code violations. Constriction permits had not been obtained for recent work inside the establishment, according to the buildings department.

Citations were issued for not having a business license and for an unlicensed therapist who reportedly was inside the establishment during the inspection, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. Officers were present during the inspection, but no arrests were made.

Inspectors initially were not allowed into the business upon arrival, police said. The name of the business was not available.

(Photo by Rob Mandik)








