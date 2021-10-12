16th Crime 10-6-21

A man WAS shot at about 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the 5400 block of West Melrose Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he was walking in the gangway of his home and taking trash to the garbage cans in the alley when he heard a gunshot, fell to the ground and realized he was shot in the upper right leg, according to police.

The man reported that the shots were fired from Melrose but he did not see a shooter, according to police.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, according to police.

A man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint at about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in the 4700 block of North Central Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 64-year-old man reported that he was walking on the sidewalk when an Audi approached and two male passengers exited the vehicle and one of them pointed a gun at him while the other took his cell phone and wallet from his pants, according to police. The man reported that the men got back into the Audi and fled, police said.

The men were described only as Black and age 17.

A man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint at about noon Monday, Sept. 27, while waiting in line at the Chase Bank, 5606 W. Montrose Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 37-year-old man reported that he was waiting in line when a man approached him from the side and reached under his arm to grab a bag containing $500 in cash from his hand, according to police.

The man reported that when he turned towards the man the man pointed a handgun at him and told him not to move, police said.

The 37-year-old man reported that the man then fled the bank to a gray Honda CR-V with his money, according to police.

The man was described as Black, age 20 to 27, 5-9 and 170 pounds.

An employee of the Irving Cicero Currency Exchange, 4814 W. Irving Park Road, reported an armed robbery at about 12:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that two men entered the business and one pointed a gun and demanded $1,000 in cash, according to police.

A witness reported that one of the men pointed a gun and took a purse containing a wallet and credit cards, police said. The employee reported the man then pointed the gun again and demanded $500 in cash, police said.

Witnesses reported the men fled to a gray Honda CR-V with license plate information that matched a robbery reported 15 minutes before this incident at Chase Bank, 5606 W. Montrose Ave., according to police.

One of the men was described as Black, age 20 to 25, and the other as age 20 to 25, wearing a gray jacket.

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman with a screwdriver at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 52-year-old woman reported that she was waiting for a bus at the Jefferson Park CTA terminal when a man flicked his cigarette at her, according to police. The woman reported that she argued with the man and called a relative to pick her up, police said. The woman reported that when the relative arrived, the man followed her to the vehicle, became angry and swung a screwdriver at her, cutting her upper chest area, according to police. The man was arrested after he was identified, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Thomas D. Craft, age 53, of the 3800 block of North Kostner Avenue.

A man and a woman reported that two men broke into their home in the 4900 block of North Austin Avenue at about 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that two men knocked on the rear door of the apartment and when she refused to open the door, the men went towards the backyard, got on a chair, pushed a window air conditioning unit into the apartment and entered through the window, according to police. The woman reported the men punched her several times and grabbed her by the neck, police said.

The man reported that when he heard she was being attacked, he tried to defend her and the men punched, kicked and hit him with an unknown object, according to police.

One of the men was described as White, 5-9 and 170 pounds, with red hair. The other man was described as Black and 5-11, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

A woman reported that she was robbed at about 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in the 5900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 69-year-old woman reported that she was walking on the sidewalk towards a bus stop when a person walked up, punched her in the face, knocked her to the ground and took her wallet, according to police.

The woman reported that she suffered minor injuries and was transported to Community First Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The person was described only as age 20 to 30.

A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a man at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the 6100 block of North Northwest Highway, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 66-year-old man reported that a man spat in his face and allegedly stomped on his left foot then continued walking, according to police.

Officers toured the area and found a man matching a description and he was arrested after he was identified, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Harout Hosepian, age 44, of the 6000 block of North Avondale Avenue.

An employee of the Pulaski Polish Deli, 7141 W. Addison Street, reported that the business was burglarized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that surveillance footage showed a man break the front door window with an unknown object, entered the business and took lottery scratch-off tickets, according to police.

The employee said the man in the footage appeared to be the same man suspected of a previous burglary at the business on Wednesday, Sept. 8, police said.

A description of the man was not provided.

A man reported that the garage of his neighbor’s home in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue was burglarized between 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he was watching his neighbor’s home while he was out of town when he discovered the door to his neighbor’s garage was forced open and several tools with an unknown value were missing, according to police.

Several motor vehicle thefts were reported between 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 6900 block of West School Street, in the 8600 block of West Foster Avenue, in the 5200 block of North Nottingham Avenue and in the 6600 block of West Henderson Street, according to police.

Several thefts from work vans and trucks were reported between 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A theft of tools valued at $3,050 was reported in the 5300 block of North Luna Avenue, a theft of tools with an unlisted value was reported in the 5500 block of North Mango Avenue and a theft of tools valued at $2,500 was reported in the 4400 block of North Lamon Avenue, according to police.

17th Crime 10-6-21

A man was shot at about 7:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 37-year-old man reported that he was on a bus talking to an older male teenager about “gang stuff” which led to a gang-related argument, according to police.

The man reported that the teen said he would shoot him, to which he replied, “Do it,” police said. The man reported that the teenager said, “I’ll shoot you right now” and he repeated, “Do it,” according to police.

The man reported that the teen pulled out a handgun and fired three shots while exiting the bus through the rear door and he was shot on the lower left side above his hip, police said.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was treated in stable condition, according to police.

The shooter was described as White/Hispanic, age 16 to 18, wearing a red, white and blue sweater, a black mask and black pants.

A man reported that he was carjacked at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the 3100 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he was parking his white 2018 Hyundai Tucson when a vehicle occupied by three men drove up next to him and the men exited, pointed three guns at him and demanded his vehicle and belongings, according to police.

The man reported that he exited his vehicle, gave the men his phone and wallet and they fled east on Sunnyside avenue in both vehicles, police said.

The men were described as Black, age 25 to 30 and 5-6 to 5-9, wearing black ski masks.

A man reported that the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant, 4058 W. Peterson Ave., was burglarized at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he saw a man smash the drive through window, remove a cash register and flee on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

An employee reported the register contained $150 in cash, police said. The man was described as Black, 5-10, and wearing a white shirt, black pants and a plastic bag on his head.

An employee of the Queen of All Saints School, 6230 N. Lemont Ave., reported that the school was burglarized and vandalized between 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that two fire extinguishers were taken and sprayed in the hallways of the school, according to police.

CATALYTIC converter thefts were reported between 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and noon Saturday, Sept. 25, in the 5800 block of North Cicero Avenue, and between 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the 4500 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Several motor vehicle thefts were reported in the area between about midnight Friday, Sept. 24 and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 3700 block of West Eastwood Avenue, in the 5100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, in the 2800 block of West Wilson Avenue, in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, in the 3600 block of West Irving Park Road and in the 4600 block of North Manor Avenue, according to police.







