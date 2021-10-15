Longtime Sauganash Scoutmaster Bob Waddick passes away; visitation set for Oct. 22

by BRIAN NADIG

Longtime Sauganash Community Church Troop 834 Scoutmaster Bob Waddick, whose family has three generations of Eagle Scouts, passed away on Oct. 5. He was 87.

“He mentored a lot of guys. He was dedicated to it,” said Gregg Kobelinski, who in 1975 achieved Eagle status under Waddick’s leadership. “He probably influenced thousands of lives.”

Kobelinski’s Eagle Scout project involved restoring a commemorative plaque in the community. “Bob Waddick drove the paperwork downtown to make sure it was filed before my 18th birthday … which was the deadline,” Kobelinski said.

Waddick led Troop 834 for 44 years, which a few years ago merged with the Edgebrook Lutheran Church Troop 957. During that time, 84 members of Troop 834 achieved the status of Eagle Scout, the highest in the scouting program, including Waddick’s sons Brian, Dave and Rob, and Brian’s sons Joe and Sam.

"As a result, for the last 13 years I have been one of the many assistant Scoutmasters in the troop, where I have watched my sons go through the ranks, take the same scout adventures I did, and get Eagle, which was a highlight of my life. It has been an honor and privilege to be able to do just a fraction of what my dad has done in scouting," Brian Waddick said at a 2018 ceremony honoring his father.

In addition to the Waddick’s, a second local family, the Elliott’s, had five of its members achieve the rank of Eagle through Troop 834.

Waddick became active in scouting in 1945, when he joined Boy Scout Troop 50. He achieved the rank of Eagle in 1950, and in 1965 he became the Cubmaster of Cub Pack 3834, which he ran for 9 years. He became Scoutmaster of Troop 834 in 1974. In 2010 he was selected for recognition in the Boy Scouts of America National Hall of Leadership.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chicago BSA friends of Scouting at www.pathwytoadventure.org







