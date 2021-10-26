Jefferson Park resident Eva Skowronski honored for her community outreach efforts; police host Oct. 27 meeting on the homeless

by BRIAN NADIG

The 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District Advisory Committee at its Oct. 21 meeting discussed efforts to improve the district’s partnerships with traditionally marginalized groups and honored one of its one members for her community outreach.

Earlier this year the Chicago Police Department announced plans for each district to have an affinity liaison officer who will be reaching out to those groups, including the LGBTQ+, homeless and veteran, which the department’s community policing initiatives too often have overlooked.

“It’s about problem-solving,” district commander Maureen Biggane told the committee. “What can we do to connect with more people and create more partnerships?”

The district is hosting a virtual discussion on how the community, including the police, can better help homeless individuals. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, and registration is available at www.eventbrite.com (search “16th District Chicago police affinity”).

The district also is participating in an Area 5 faith leaders forum with Police Superintendent David Brown at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Sauganash Park fieldhouse, 5861 N. Kostner Ave. Registration for this in-person meeting is at www.eventbrite.com (search “Area 5 faith”).

DAC faith-based subcommittee chairman Dale Tippett reported that representatives of all religions are encouraged to attend the forum.

Also at the meeting, Tippett presented DAC member Eva Skowronski with the American Legion “certificate of appreciation” for her community service.

“We commend your tireless advocacy for those in need. Your efforts at the CPD 16th District Advisory Committee, seniors and veterans services, and outreach subcommittees do not go unnoticed. Your work has been nothing short of outstanding.

“It is not often that we get the privilege to say thank you to a friend, patriot and sister-in-service who has done so much to make our community a better place,”states the certificate, which was signed by Billy Caldwell Post 806 commander Pete Hirt and Tippett, who serves as the post’s chaplain.

It was reported that overall serious crime is up 15 percent in the district this year through Oct. 17 when compared to the same period last year, with 1,244 to 1,080 incidents.

The number of reported robberies (92 in 2021 and 102 in 2020), burglaries(204 and 232) and motor vehicle thefts (217 and 262) are down this year, while criminal sexual assaults (55 and 26), aggravated assaults (103 and 86)and thefts (570 and 364) have increased.

The increase in thefts is due largely to the stealing of catalytic converters and the breaking into of unlocked vehicles, Biggane said.

The district will be holding its “Community Conversation 2” at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, which is a follow-up to the conversation on Oct. 18. The district uses the feedback from these events to create its annual crime-fighting strategic plan.

Registration for the Nov. 15 conversation is available at www.eventbrite.com (search “16th District Community”).

The district collected “a lot of great input” at the first meeting, Biggane said.







