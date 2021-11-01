‘Spookiest House’ winner named

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A display of skeletons, skulls, ghosts and tombstones, along with witches, spider webs and eerie lighting at a home in the 6100 block of North Caldwell Avenue was the grand prize winner of the Edgebrook Community Association’s annual “Spookiest House Contest.”

This year 23 homes entered into the competition. A virtual map of all the nominees is available on the ECA’s social media channels or at https://bit.ly/ECASpookyHouseMap2021.

"We hope everyone will take some time this weekend to tour these haunted homes in Edgebrook," group vice president and organizer Nancy Williams said.

"We were thrilled to see so many new families enter the competition this year. We love seeing new homes catching the Halloween spirit every year,” Williams said.

The second place winner was an assortment of frightening animatronics at a home in the 6800 block of North Loleta Avenue. The third place winner was a scene of smoke and horror at a home in the 6300 block of North Legett Avenue.

An award ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Edgebrook Lutheran Church, 5252 W. Devon Ave.

Winners will receive plaques and “neighborhood bragging rights,” the group said.

The group also gave out awards in several different categories including "Deadly White Wedding” to a home in the 7000 block of North Ionia Avenue, "Deranged Dolls" in the 7100 block of North Mankato Avenue, “Field of Screams” in the 7000 block of North Mason Avenue, and for “Witches Brew” in the 6400 block of North Navajor Avenue.

Special awards were also given to 12-year-old Griffin Huysman who decorated two homes with "Incredible Inflatables" in the 6300 block of North Leroy Avenue. The ECA also liked a more fall-themed "Gorgeous Gourds" display in the 7000 block of North Leoti Avenue.

The Edgebrook Community Association invites the public to follow their Facebook page to pick their favorite home.

The house that receives the most likes by 11:59 p.m. on Halloween night will win the group’s “Neighbor’s Choice Award.”