Teenager dead after Xbox sale robbery

by JASON MEREL

A 14-year-old teenager died and another was shot and later charged when the sale of an Xbox video game console turned into a robbery at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 29-year-old man reported that he was selling a gaming console through a phone application and agreed to meet a potential buyer at 8 p.m., according to police. The man reported that the buyer extended the meeting time, which made him hesitant, and the buyer contacted him and they met in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue at about 10 p.m., police said.

The man reported that two teenagers exited a vehicle to check the condition of the gaming system and one of them grabbed the console and they both returned to their vehicle, which had a female passenger in the rear, according to police.

The man reported that when he followed them to the car the driver allegedly pointed a gun at him, so he pulled out his gun and fired a single shot at the rear window as the vehicle drove away, police said.

The two drove to Community First Medical Center and the teens were treated for gunshot wounds, according to police.

A 14-year-old was treated in serious condition for a gunshot wound to the head, then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he died and a 19-year-old was treated in serious condition for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, police said. He was later arrested and charged with armed robbery and robbery, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Oscar Alvarez Jr., age 19, of the 1900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue.

The 29-year-old man reported that after he fired the gun, he returned to his home, secured the weapon and reported the robbery, according to police.

The deceased teen was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Pablo Alvarez, age 14, of 1900 block North Kilbourn Avenue.







