Gang shooting reported near Belmont & Narragansett; at least 20 shooting incidents reported in 16th District this year

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in an apparent gang-related incident at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street, according to Chicago police.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, according to police. The man, who reportedly was a passenger in a vehicle, suffered gunshot wounds to the torso, arm and leg and was listed in serious condition, police said.

A male offender was described as Hispanic and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

There have been about 20 shooting incidents in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District this year, similar to the number reported through the first 10 months of 2020.







