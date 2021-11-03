Grand opening of Triple R Gallery at Montrose-Milwaukee set for 6 to 8 pm Fri., Nov. 5; local Jeff Park artist Brucker to be featured this month

by BRIAN NADIG

The motto of the newly opened Triple R Gallery at 5031 W. Montrose Ave. in Portage Park is “restore, repurpose, reimagine art,”with a focus on one-of-a-kind artworks and gifts.

Owner Riah Dunton will hold a grand opening celebration of the gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, featuring the works of Jefferson Park resident Kristina Grosser Brucker. One of the gallery’s goals is to feature a new artist each month.

Dunton said that Brucker’s paintings consist of multiple layers of acrylic paint and gloss, giving a 3D-type effect to the texture. “It almost allows you to interact with the figure (in the painting),” she said.

Brucker, who also works as a real estate agent and serves as secretary of the Jefferson Park Forward, said that many of her paintings are portraits, including people from the neighborhood. “It’s just people I run into, and I take their picture,” she said.

Brucker said that the pandemic and its quarantine periods have given her more time to focus on her art. She added that she is honored to have her works showcased at a local gallery.

Dunton, who lives in Jefferson Park, said that response to the gallery’s opening has been extremely positive. “We unfortunately have several empty storefronts here. It’s definitely exciting to see something open,” she said, adding that she hopes the gallery will encourage other businesses to open in the area.

The gallery also features Dunton’s own works, including photographs and repurposed purses from resale shops. The images painted on the purses were inspired from some of history’s greatest artists, including Picasso and Van Gogh.

The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page or www.triplergallery.com

The gallery’s phone number is 773-960-1998.







