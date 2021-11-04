Armed carjacking reported on Milwaukee Avenue in Gladstone Park, as group of four men display guns and drive off with vehicle

A man reported that he was carjacked at gunpoint at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the 5400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Gladstone Park, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 28-year-old man reported that he was getting something from his vehicle when four men exited a vehicle armed with handguns, took his wallet and phone, and then fled in his 2017 Ford Fusion, according to police.

The man reported that he was not injured. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and Area Five detectives are investigating, police said.

The four men were described as White-Hispanic.

This follows an incident in the area in which a 40-year-old man last month was shot multiple times during a robbery while he was exiting the 7-Eleven and Exxon gas station at 6375 N. Milwaukee Ave. His Range Rover was stolen during the incident, police said.







