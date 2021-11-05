John D’Amico retires from 15th District state representative seat, plans to spend more time with family, but running for office again not ruled out

by BRIAN NADIG

Longtime state Representative John D’Amico (D-15) resigned from his seat on Nov. 5 after serving in the General Assembly since 2004.

D’Amico, an Edgebrook resident, said that he plans to spend more time with his wife and three grown children but is not necessarily retired from politics.

"I have not ruled out running for office in the future," D’Amico said in a statement. "I would be remiss if I did not thank my family for their love and support throughout my political career."

He added, "It has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of the 15th District. None of my legislative efforts would have been possible without the vote of confidence from all the supporters sending me to Springfield, (and) I want to thank all of my colleagues who have helped create safer roadways for all Illinoisans."

The 59-year-old D’Amico, who is a former foreman for the city Department of Water Management, is the nephew of former 39th Ward alderman Margaret Laurino, who retired in 2019.

D’Amico has chaired the House Transportation: Vehicles and Safety Committee while working with Secretary of State Jesse White.

D’Amico worked to pass legislation that created the Graduated Driver’s License program for teenagers, which increased the minimum number of practice driving hours to receive a license and allows parents/guardians to view a minor’s driving record online.

He also sponsored legislation that requires repeat drunk drivers to use breath alcohol ignition interlock devices and also led a reform on distracted driving legislation that included restricting the use of cell phones by teens while driving and a ban on the use of cell phones by drivers in all school and construction zones.

During the times when he campaigned for office during election season he frequently said that his constituents wanted good parks and good schools and that they wanted to feel safe in their neighborhoods. He said he worked to secure funding for projects in his district and worked on issues affecting seniors.

The Democratic committeepersons who serve the 15th House District will select D’Amico’s replacement, based on a weighted vote, later this year and that person will presumably be running in the Democratic primary next year in order to try to retain the seat.

39th Ward Democratic Committeeperson Ram Villivalam, who also is the 8th District state senator, should have the biggest piece of that weighted vote.

Last month Michael Rabbitt, a Northwest Side resident and affordable housing advocate, announced his candidacy for the 15th District.







