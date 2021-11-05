Off-duty officer shoots husband cop in domestic related struggle

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A city police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly fatally shot her husband, who was also a cop, in an apparent domestic related incident at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at a home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street near Cumberland and Foster avenues, according to officials.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and discovered that a 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced deceased, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

According to court documents from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the deceased officer was identified as German Villasenor, age 44. The suspect was identified by the state’s attorney as Jacquelin Villasenor, age 39.

The husband and wife are CPD officers and during an argument in the bedroom Jacquelin allegedly removed her service weapon from her holster, indicated that she was going to shoot herself, and the two struggled over the gun and the gun went off and the husband was shot in chest, the state’s attorney said.

“We lost a member of our Chicago Police Department family,” CPD superintendent David Brown said in a preliminary statement. “An off-duty officer was killed in a tragic shooting incident at his home last night. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation at this time. I ask for prayers on behalf of this officer’s loved ones as they mourn.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the specifics of this incident, including the use of force, police said.

Court documents said that their 16-year-old son was at home and hear several loud noises that sounded like something hitting and pounding a wall and heard a single gunshot.

The son went to the bedroom and saw his dad face up on the floor bleeding while Jacquelin Villasenor performed CPR and told her son to get a medical bag from her car, the states’ attorney said.

Responding officers found several service weapons in the home an examination of the man’s body revealed that he was shot at a downward angle and at close range, but the wound was not a contact wound, the documents said. The fired firearm still had the cartridge casing inside, indicating the gun was grabbed or pressed hard against something, the state’s attorney said. The woman’s bond was set at $50,000.







