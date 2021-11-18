A large sculpture that has been installed on the east side of Cicero Avenue by the Six Corners Sears building was removed last week and placed into storage. The Six Corners Chamber of Commerce said that plans are to reinstall the artwork by Ted Sitting Crow Garner by the end of the year at Parkway Bank, 4106 N. Milwaukee Ave.

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

The “Portage” sculpture in the Six Corners shopping district that pays tribute to the area’s Native American heritage has been removed last week, but plans call for it to be reinstalled by the end of the year in the area.

The Six Corners Association installed the 10-foot aluminum sculpture in a planter box on the east side of Cicero Avenue in front of the Six Corners Sears in 2013. The sculpture, which was created by artist Ted Sitting Crow Garner, depicts a Native American portaging a canoe.

Six Corners Chamber of Commerce president Michael DiMeo said that the group worked with the artist to remove and store the sculpture and applied and paid for necessary permits.

DiMeo said that plans are to reinstall the sculpture by the end of the year in the southeast portion of the Parkway Bank, 4106 N. Milwaukee Ave., property. He said that bank property owners had agreed to put the sculpture on the property and that the sculpture would be in the Special Service Area 28. DiMeo also said that the chamber would power wash the sculpture twice a year.

The Portage Park neighborhood was named for a portage between the Chicago River and the Des Plaines River.







