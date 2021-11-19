Free holiday trolleys on Far NW Side return on Nov. 27, Dec. 4; Santa and Mrs. Claus visits, block party, ‘Chris Kindle’-type market

They’re back after a year off due to the pandemic.

Free holiday trolleys to get shoppers to area stores are scheduled for Saturdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.

On Nov. 27, the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the “Holly Jolly Trolley,” with stops on every block of the Six Corners shopping district from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Riders can get on and off at any stop with an approximate two-block radius of the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue, Irving Park Road and Cicero Avenue.

The event also will include breakfast with Mrs. Claus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Eggsperience Café, 4925 W. Irving Park Road, and a “Winter Wonderland with Mrs. Claus” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City News Café, 4018 N. Cicero Ave.

The chamber also is offering a “Six Corners Passport” in which users will receive an instant $10 gift card to a local business if they get their passport stamped at 10 participating businesses. Those with 15 stamps will be eligible for a drawing for a $500 gift card.

Passports will be available for pickup at area stores. Participating Six Corners businesses include Rasenick’s, Fantasy Costumes, Today’s Avon, Gracie O’Malley’s, Sir Speedy Printing, City News Café, American Mattress, Culver’s, Gato & Sons Jewelers, AOM Barbershop, Jesse’s Barbershop, Metro by T Mobile, Smoke A Lot Wireless, Singer Factory Distributor, Eggsperience, Lorch Bros. Flowers, Junebug Café, Distinct Bath & Body, Haywoodmade Interiors and Kit: A Bar Supply Store.

For more information on the Nov. 27 trolley, visit www.sixcornerschamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.

On Dec. 4, the Six Corners Association will host a Northwest Side holiday trolley from noon to 5 p.m. that will include stops in the Six Corners, Jefferson Park, Pulaski-Elston, Old Irving Park and Austin-Irving commercial areas.

The event will include a Santa visit, carolers, raffle prizes, more than 30 participating businesses and an after-party with holiday music and an ugly sweater contest (details to be announced).

In addition, the Jefferson Park Sunday Market Group will be hosting vendors selling a variety of gifts starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, inside Third Place Chicago, 4651 N. Milwaukee Ave., across from Wilson Park. Third Place also hosted vendors in 2019.

Also on Dec. 4, Ix-Chel Gelato at 4968 N. Milwaukee Ave. will host a Santa visit with goodie bags for kids from 1 to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association. The shop also will be offering free treats for all visitors.

And don’t forget to visit the “Our Knock-off Chris Kindle Market” block party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of the Printer’s Row Brewing, 4801 N. Austin Ave. Vendors will include Chicago Honey Truck, Flor Seca Flowers, Star Farms and Zeitlin’s Delicatessen. The block also will feature a visit from Santa, live music and Printer Row’s “Christmas Ale Mistletoe Mustache.” Nearby participants include Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave., and Catalina Plant Co., 5920 W. Lawrence Ave.

The co-sponsors are the association, Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce, Pulaski Elston Business Association, Austin-Irving Business District, Jefferson Park Forward, Old Irving Park Association, Alderman Samatha Nugent (39th), state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) and state Senator Robert Martwick (D-10).

For more information on the Dec. 4 trolley, visits www.sixcorners.com or the association’s Facebook page.







