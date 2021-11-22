Two area shootings reported over the weekend, as one man shot multiple times and in critical condition

At least two people were shot over the weekend in the 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) Police districts.

A 41-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his groin following a verbal altercation with the shooter at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in 7600 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was transported in good condition to Loyola Hospital, police said. The shooter fled north on Ottawa Avenue, police said.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the torso, chest and butt and was transported in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital after he was found at about 4 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said.

No one is in custody in either incident, police said.







