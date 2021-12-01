Info sought on hit-and-run crash in which police say car struck 3 students on their way to Taft HS

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is seeking information about a reported hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, November 22, when a silver-colored Nissan Altima struck three students while they were heading to Taft High School.

The incident occurred the 6600 block of West Gregory Street, and the driver failed to stop and drove away, according to police. The Nissan was last seen traveling southbound in the alley between Natoma and Nashville avenues, police said.

One of the students was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. Two of the students were walking at the time of the incident, while another was with a bicycle, police said.

The investigative unit asks that anyone with information call 312-745-4521.







