Jefferson Park: Police find 43 spent shell casings after gunfire in 5900 block of Lawrence, where a few blocks away 3 people were shot two hours later

by BRIAN NADIG

Gunfire that damaged the windows of a vacant storefront and a parked car was reported to have occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in the 5900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers reported finding 43 spent shell casings, which apparently were fired from at least two different guns, in the area, according to police.

It is not known if the incident is related to shootings in which a woman was killed and two others injured about two hours later at Lawrence and Central avenues, where people reportedly were shot while trying to leave an unlicensed club/casino, according to police. Both incidents remain under investigation, police said.

Also in the district, it was reported that on Nov. 29 in the 4400 block of North Lavergne Avenue six to 10 shots were fired, with one bullet going through a window and striking the wall of a bedroom at a home two blocks over, police said. Six shell casings were found in the 4400 block and another at the home in the 4600 block, police said.

There was a report that occupants of two vehicles in the area were chasing each other and shooting at each other, police said.

There also has been recent gunfire in the Belmont-Central district, where a man was shot in the leg and a storefront and a vehicle were damaged, according to police.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) and police officials are scheduled to hold a safety meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in the gym at Saint Constance School, 5856 W. Ainslie St.







