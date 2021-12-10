City issues cease and desist orders to TJ’s Cafe, the reported unlicensed club in Jefferson Park where a fatal shooting occurred as people were leaving

by BRIAN NADIG

The city Department of Business Affairs has issued cease and desist orders against the now-closed TJ’s Café at 4804 N. Central Ave., where gunfire killed a woman and injured two others at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, near the rear entrance of the unlicensed establishment.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that he along with the property owner, police and officials from the buildings and licensing departments inspected the storefront on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and found unfinished drinks, couches and an arcade machine. He added that bullet holes could seen on the rear door, which reportedly was open at the time of the shootings.

Police have reported that no one was inside the business when officers made forced entry into the building shortly after the shootings and that five shell casings were found in a nearby alley, one inside the storefront and another inside a book bag belonging to one of those who were shot, police said.

The business/club reportedly started leasing the storefront, where a computer business had been located, in October. For weeks the storefront’s windows have been blocked so that passers-by cannot see inside.

“On Monday Dec. 6, cease and desist orders were issued via mail to an establishment operating as TJ’S CAFÉ for Liquor- Club, Liquor- Tavern, Liquor- Consumption on Premises and Retail Food,” a business affairs spokesperson said. She added that the department has not received an application for club-related activities at that location and that the only active business license for that address is for tax preparation services.

In addition, according to Gardiner, the city Department of Buildings has issued an “off limits — do not enter” order for the storefront.

Gardiner said that his office has delivered 3,000 notices to area homes informing residents about the Dec. 10 safety meeting regarding the recent violence. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Saint Constance School gym, 5856 W. Ainslie St.

At the meeting officials are expected to give an update on the investigation. A description of the offenders has not been released.

Also in Jefferson Park, about two hours prior to the fatal shooting dozens of gunshots were fired in the 5900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, where a storefront and a parked vehicle were damaged, police said. Forty-three spent shell casings were found in the area.







