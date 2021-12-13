Portage Park shootings, on Irving and on Grace, reported over the weekend; another man shot in the Albany Park area

by BRIAN NADIG

Multiple shooting incidents were reported over the weekend on the Far Northwest Side, including at least two people who were shot in the Portage Park area.

A 33-year-old man was reported to be in stable condition after he was shot in the chin and shoulder while driving at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the 5900 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago police. The gunshots came from another vehicle, and the man who was shot drove himself to Community First Hospital, police said.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the lower leg at about 5:05 pm Saturday, Dec. 11, in the 5400 block of West Grace Street, according to Chicago police. He was listed in good condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

A 31-year-old man was in serious condition after being shot in the arm and torso at about 10:05 pm Sunday, Dec. 12, in the 3200 block of West Wilson Avenue in the 17th (Albany Park) District, according to Chicago police.

Also being investigated is the death of a man in his early 50s who was found in his apartment near Belmont and Normandy avenues in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District, police said. Cause of death is unknown, police said

Additional details about the shootings were not available at this time, and police said that the incidents area under investigation.







